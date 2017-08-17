Eclipse watchers may not feel instant eclipse blindness if eyes damaged

The total solar eclipse is Monday, August 21 and doctors want eclipse watchers to be prepared.

They say it only takes about 30 to 60 seconds to damage eyes if watchers look at the sun during an eclipse, and initially, those people may not know anything is wrong.

When Mary DeMarco and her 18-month-old daughter Molly hit the playground, she makes sure her daughter is protected from the sun. She also wants to protect her from the eclipse.

"I'm excited about it for me, but for her, she's really little so I'm hoping she'll be napping during the eclipse," DeMarco said.

Doctors say it's important for parents to keep an eye on curious kids so they won't keep an eye on the eclipse.

"I've seen like on Facebook and whatnot people making fun masks for their children who are older than her to try to get them to keep their glasses on," she said.

DeMarco is hosting an eclipse party at her home and children older than Molly will attend.

"I think kids understand a lot more than we think they understand," she said.

Doctors say it's important that they do so they won't damage their eye because of radiation from the sun.

"Kids don't like not being able to see anything and the first thing they're going to do is look over and peek," said Dr. Keith McCormick, a pediatric ophthalmologist with the Greenville Health System. "Adults sort of have a built in filter that blocks a lot of this light out, children don't have that, their lens is clear as water."

Doctors say it's important for those who want to experience the eclipse to wear certified NASA eclipse shades to protect eyes from retinopathy, also known as eclipse blindness, which can happen if you look directly at the sun during the total solar eclipse.

"It's usually painless, blurred vision or possibly blind spots. They're usually centrally (located) or just off-center," McCormick said.

He says adults and children may not initially notice any symptoms for several hours or several days. He says other symptoms are color vision loss and distorted-looking items.

DeMarco says she will keep any eye on Molly during the eclipse.

"Maybe in 2024 she can see that one," she said.

Doctors say there's isn't a surgery or medicine that can correct damage done to eyes. They say it will just take time and that's why it's so important to protect eyes during eclipse.

