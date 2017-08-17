Deputies: Upstate man arrested after selling heroin to undercover operative

The Oconee County Sheriff's Office said a man is charged with trafficking heroin.

Deputies said on Aug. 10, 35-year-old Darrell Earl Maxwell Jr. sold a quantity of heroin to an undercover operative helping the Seneca Police Department. According to an arrest warrant, the deal occurred on Ingles Place.

On Aug. 14, Maxwell distributed more heroin to an undercover operative, deputies said.

He is estimated to have been in possession of 5.6 grams of heroin valued at more than $1,100 between these dates, the warrant states.

Deputies said the investigation is ongoing.

