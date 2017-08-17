LOOKING BACK: Solar eclipses of the Upstate & how they compared to what will happen Monday

Some of you might be getting annoyed with all the hype around the solar eclipse set to happen on Monday. So, why are we focusing so much on this solar eclipse?

While they do happen a couple times per year, bear in mind that the earth is made up of 70% water meaning that the odds of a visible solar eclipse happening over land are already not great. Additionally, most solar eclipses that occur are "annular" or partial ones where the moon only partially blocks the sun.

There have been many instances where Greenville has witnessed these annular solar eclipses, the last of which that happened on May 10, 1994 when 80% of the sun was blocked.

This might sound like a lot, but unless the sun is 100% shaded, complete darkness won't happen due to the shear power and brightness of the sun.

Even those under 99% totality won't experience what those in 100% totality will as the difference between 99% and 100% is LITERALLY night and day.

The last time a total solar eclipse occurred in Greenville was back in 1918 when the eclipse took a path across the entire country similar to the one that will be taken on Monday. Be sure to take it in because something like this won't happen for several decades over our tri-state area!

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.