Police: Man robbed at gunpoint while attempting to buy cellphone in Greenville

Police said a man was robbed at gunpoint in the parking lot of Spinx corporate office in Greenville on Thursday.

According to Johnathan Bragg at the Greenville City Police Department, a male victim was meeting with a seller to purchase a cell phone in the parking lot of Spinx corporate office on E Washington Street around 5 p.m.

Bragg said the person the victim was meeting arrived in a vehicle with three other people. The victim was given a counterfeit cell phone, and Bragg said one of the people in the vehicle with the seller presented a handgun and kept the victim's money.

Bragg says there is no ongoing search for the suspects at this time.

