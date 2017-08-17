Greenville PD issues plea: "Don't Eclipse and Drive"

With just 4 days left until the total solar eclipse, signs saying, “Out of eclipse glasses,” are becoming more frequent in Greenville shops.

Mia Moore with O.P. Taylors says they sold out every order and now, they can't get any more.

"It's been extremely busy,” said Moore. “It's brought in a lot of business. People come in every day asking, and we ran out so it’s given them time to just come in and shop."

And speaking of eclipse viewing glasses, master patrolman Johnathan Bragg with the Greenville Police Department wants to remind drivers to not "eclipse and drive."

"Any viewing of the eclipse should be done on solid ground,” explained Bragg. “Two feet on the ground. In a parking lot or at your home."

There are several billboards around the Upstate with the slogan, “Don’t Eclipse and Drive.”

Parking to view the eclipse will be contained to just 2 parking garages downtown. Officers recommend staying up to date with everything eclipse related through the GPD smartphone.

If you couldn't get your hands on enough pairs of eclipse glasses, the Total Eclipse Weekend Columbia, South Carolina suggests the "Don't despair share a pair," campaign - take turns viewing the solar event through its completion.

And make sure they're NASA approved.

