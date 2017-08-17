Campgrounds, RV parks along eclipse route say they're booked full

It's nothing short of beautiful and peaceful in one spot off Highway 183 in Pickens County. And apparently, that same spot has been attracting visitors like moths to a flame, for months now.

"I had someone from Colorado call me today, Minnesota, North Carolina," said April Flaugher, owner of April Valley RV Park.

Everyone, she said, is looking for space.

Flaugher's campground is one of the spots in the path of totality for Monday's eclipse.

She told FOX Carolina that she's had people practically begging for a spot, and she's not the only one.

Campgrounds and RV parks all around are reporting high interest, with nearly every hotel on the eclipse path completely booked. People, at this point, are looking for just about anything.

"I've had people ask if they could rent a spot--no power, hookup or anything, just to be here," said Flaugher. "But we don't have any space."

Some private areas are offering spots for the general public to come and watch the solar eclipse, but it heavily depends on which private area you want to go to.

Your best advice at this point? Call ahead.

