SCDOT begins eclipse safety precautions on SC roads Friday

The South Carolina Department of Transportation said it will begin taking additional precautions on Friday ahead of the August 21 solar eclipse, which is expected to bring a huge influx of traffic to the states roads.

Starting Friday, the SCDOT said all digital road signs will begin displaying warnings to drivers.

Over the weekend, the message will be "Heavy traffic. Use caution.” On Monday the message will change to one that reminds people not to stop on the highway or pull over on the shoulder to watch the eclipse.

Rob Perry, the SCDOT’s state traffic manager, said the most important message for drivers is to expect heavy traffic and delays. He said to plan to leave home early and arrive early at destinations on August 21.

All road construction in the state will be halted and all construction lane closures will be lifted starting at 8 a.m. on Saturday. SCDOT said lane closures and road work will not resume until the night of August 22.

The SHEP (State Highway Emergency Program) truck fleet, which provides roadside assistance to drivers, will work extended hours, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., over the weekend and will be servicing the entire stretch of I-26 in South Carolina on August 21. Drivers who have an emergency can call *HP if they need help.

The SCDOT is also encouraging South Carolina drivers and motorists visiting the state to download its 511 app to get real-time traffic information.

