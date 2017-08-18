Students begin moving into Clemson, Furman universities on Friday

Classes were canceled Thursday at Lithia Springs High School in Douglas County after a teacher shot himself inside a classroom.More >
Classes were canceled Thursday at Lithia Springs High School in Douglas County after a teacher shot himself inside a classroom.More >
917. That's the number of hate groups operating in the US, according to the Southern Poverty Law Center. The FBI doesn't keep track of domestic hate groups, and the SPLC's tally is widely accepted.More >
917. That's the number of hate groups operating in the US, according to the Southern Poverty Law Center. The FBI doesn't keep track of domestic hate groups, and the SPLC's tally is widely accepted.More >
Deputies are en route to Singing Pines boat ramp in Starr, per dispatchers.More >
Deputies are en route to Singing Pines boat ramp in Starr, per dispatchers.More >
The Anderson County Sheriff's Office was called to reports of an armed robbery on Thursday.More >
The Anderson County Sheriff's Office was called to reports of an armed robbery on Thursday.More >
A 56-year-old Texas woman reportedly died after eating contaminated oysters.More >
A 56-year-old Texas woman reportedly died after eating contaminated oysters.More >
Troopers said a driver was killed in a Greenville County crash on Thursday.More >
Troopers said a driver was killed in a Greenville County crash on Thursday.More >
Police said a man was robbed at gunpoint in the parking lot of Spinx corporate office in Greenville on Thursday.More >
Police said a man was robbed at gunpoint in the parking lot of Spinx corporate office in Greenville on Thursday.More >
Firefighters in Oklahoma are warning that leaving bottles of water in your car could be dangerous.More >
Firefighters in Oklahoma are warning that leaving bottles of water in your car could be dangerous.More >
Talk about jumping the shark! Viewer Lisa Malachowski sent us a wild video of a shark feeding on some fish in the ocean off Surfside Beach. The fish keep jumping to get away from it, so it follows suit and jumps high out of the water in pursuit of its meal.More >
Talk about jumping the shark! Viewer Lisa Malachowski sent us a wild video of a shark feeding on some fish in the ocean off Surfside Beach. The fish keep jumping to get away from it, so it follows suit and jumps high out of the water in pursuit of its meal.More >
Millions of people are expected to watch as a rare total eclipse crosses the United States on Aug. 21.More >
Millions of people are expected to watch as a rare total eclipse crosses the United States on Aug. 21.More >
See photos of FOX Carolina reporters, anchors, and staffers from their school days.More >
See photos of FOX Carolina reporters, anchors, and staffers from their school days.More >
Upstate students head back to the classroom for the 2017-18 school year.More >
Upstate students head back to the classroom for the 2017-18 school year.More >
The Greenwood County Sheriff's Office released photos from a crash that led to the apprehension of an escaped inmate.More >
The Greenwood County Sheriff's Office released photos from a crash that led to the apprehension of an escaped inmate.More >
Niche.com released a ranking of the hardest colleges to get into in South Carolina for 2017.More >
Niche.com released a ranking of the hardest colleges to get into in South Carolina for 2017.More >