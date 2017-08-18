Students begin moving into Clemson, Furman universities on Friday

Freshmen and transfer students at Clemson and Furman universities will begin moving in on Friday.

Clemson University said students can begin moving into residence halls from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Hundreds of volunteers will be helping with move-in day, including Clemson University President Jim Clements, the university said.

Classes begin on August 23 at Clemson.

Officials at Furman University said about720 freshmen will begin moving into their campus residences starting at 9 a.m. Friday. The new students will be moving into Lakeside Housing and South Housing residence halls.

The university's remaining 2,800 students will move-in on Sunday.

Fall classes at Furman University begin on August 22.

MORE NEWS: SCDOT begins eclipse safety precautions on SC roads Friday

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.