Friday Night Blitz returns with Week 0 high school football action

High school football returns in the Upstate with Week 0 action on Friday, along with the return of FOX Carolina’s high school football sports show, Friday Night Blitz.

Aaron Cheslock will host the show at 10:30 p.m. The show will feature highlights, scores, Game of the Week, Player of the Week, Play of the Week, Spirit of the Week, and more.

Shannon Sommerville will be at TL Hanna as the Yellow Jackets host the Gaffney Indians for the Game of the Week.

FOX Carolina will also have crews at the following games.

Belton Honea Path at Blue Ridge

Woodmont at Eastside

Fort Dorchester at Dorman

Pickens at Easley

Greenwood at Emerald

Greer at Westside

Southside at JL Mann

Southside Christian at St. Joseph’s

Friday Night Blitz is also expecting video from other areas in the state as Christ Church visits Bishop England, Daniel heads to Berkeley, Spartanburg faces Summerville, and Woodruff journeys to AC Flora.

You can also find scores, videos, photos, and more on FOX Carolina.com and the FOX Carolina News Facebook page.

Friday Night Blitz is sponsored by Lake Keowee Dodge Chrysler Jeep, Benson Hyundai of Spartanburg, and Subway.

