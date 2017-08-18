Roadway blocked after crash involving school bus in Spartanburg - FOX Carolina 21

Roadway blocked after crash involving school bus in Spartanburg County

Emergency dispatchers said a school bus was involved in a crash in Spartanburg County Friday morning.

The crash occurred along Glenn Springs Road near the intersection of Whitestone Road.

Troopers said the roadway was blocked due to the crash and injuries were reported.

Dispatchers did not know if students were among the injured.

The crash occurred at 6:42 a.m.

