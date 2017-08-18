Asheville police: 4 arrested after vandalism at Vance Monument

Asheville police said four people were arrested after officers discovered them trying to damage the Vance Monument Friday morning.

Police said they were called to the monument at 7:40 a.m. and found a group of protesters gathered around the obelisk.

“Several protesters were attempting to vandalize the smaller monument,” said Christina Hallingse, spokesperson for the police department. “Four individuals were arrested and charged with damage to real property.

Hallingse listed the suspects as follows:

Nicole Townsend, 27, of Asheville

Amy Cantrell, 45, of Asheville

Hillary Brown, 30, of Asheville

Adrienne Sigmon, 34, of Asheville

The Vance Monument is a 65-foot granite statue honoring former Colonel, Governor & U.S. Congressman, Zebulon Baird Vance.

