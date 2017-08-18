Asheville police: 4 arrested after vandalism at Vance Monument - FOX Carolina 21

Asheville police: 4 arrested after vandalism at Vance Monument


Vance Monument (Courtesy: Wikipedia) Vance Monument (Courtesy: Wikipedia)
ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) -

Asheville police said four people were arrested after officers discovered them trying to damage the Vance Monument Friday morning.

Police said they were called to the monument at 7:40 a.m. and found a group of protesters gathered around the obelisk.

“Several protesters were attempting to vandalize the smaller monument,” said Christina Hallingse, spokesperson for the police department. “Four individuals were arrested and  charged with damage to real property.

Hallingse listed the suspects as follows:

  • Nicole Townsend, 27, of Asheville
  • Amy Cantrell, 45, of Asheville
  • Hillary Brown, 30, of Asheville
  • Adrienne Sigmon, 34, of Asheville

The Vance Monument is a 65-foot granite statue honoring former Colonel, Governor & U.S. Congressman, Zebulon Baird Vance.

