Police: Teen arrested after choking mother

Union police said a 17-year-old was arrested after choking his mother during a dispute on Thursday.

Police said the victim, 46, is in the process of having her son, D’Various Thompson, evicted.

During a dispute at the home on Union Boulevard Thursday, the victim told police Thompson began getting in her face and making sexual comments. The victim said she walked away from the house but Thompson followed.

The victim said she called her daughter to come and get her, and when she sat down in the car, Thompson reached through the car window and began choking her.

Police said the daughter also provided a statement.

Police found Thompson walking down Foster Street and placed him under arrest. He was charged with simple assault.

MORE NEWS: Students begin moving into Clemson, Furman universities on Friday

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.