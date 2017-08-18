Firefighters: No injuries when dump truck, senior activity bus crash

No one was hurt when a dump truck hit a Senior Solutions bus on Highway 29 in Anderson Friday morning, according to firefighters at the scene.

Firefighters said the bus was empty at the time of the crash.

One lane of US 29 was blocked near Anderson Highway as crews worked to clear the scene.

First responders began to clear the scene just before 10 a.m.

