School district: Man arrested after trying to board bus, hanging on to mirror as driver drove away

The Oconee County School District said Friday that a man was arrested after trying to board a school bus full of elementary children.

The bus was headed to Fair Oak Elementary. The school district said no students were injured.

The suspect stopped the bus and told the driver someone was being hurt.

“The driver did a great job of not allowing him on the bus,” said Sharon Sanders with the school district.

Sanders said the suspect was on the first step of the bus and holding onto the mirror. He didn’t let go when the driver started to move forward.

After carrying the man on the side of the bus for about 50 yards, Sanders said a retired law enforcement officer and his friend stopped the bus and assisted.

Deputies arrived about a minute later and arrested the man. Sanders said he will be charged with disturbing schools and interfering with the operation of a school bus.

“They also think he was under the influence of either drugs or alcohol,” Sanders said.

Sanders said all parents were notified of the incident.

The school's principal said the bus was about a quarter-mile away from the school when the incident occurred.

Deputies have not yet released the suspect's name.

