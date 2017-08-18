Greenville Co. Schools offers glimpse at new facts, figures ahead of new school year

Greenville County Schools released the new facts and figures ahead of the upcoming 2017-2018 school year.

Greenville County Schools says it is the largest school district in South Carolina, and 44th largest district in the nation. Superintendent Dr. Burke Royster was also named South Carolina’s Superintendent of the Year and is listed in Education Weekly as “Leader to Learn From,” the school district said.

The facts and figures sheet also reveals new menu items being offered in school cafeterias.

Number of Students: 75,450

New Students in 2017-2018: 850

Elementary Schools: 51

Middle Schools: 20

High Schools: 14

Career Centers: 4

Child Development Centers: 6

Alternative/Special Needs/Fine Arts Centers: 11

Bus Centers: 4

Number of Employees: 10,000

Number of Teachers: 6000 (includes media specialists, instructional coaches, guidance counselors)

New Teacher Hires: 534

Schools with New Principals: 17

Bus Drivers : 375 drivers daily, 115 aides

Bus Riders: 27,000

Number of routes: 361 routes run twice a day. (Those routes can have up to 3 runs twice a day for a total of 1738 runs daily)

Miles driven per day: 27,000

Onboard Wi-Fi: 400+ buses

Free Breakfast: All Schools

Free Lunch: 21 Schools

Lunch Cost: $2.50

Breakfasts served daily: 27,000

Lunches served daily: 55,000

New Menu items: Alaskan Salmon, Catfish, Mahi Mahi & Cheese Grits, Korean BBQ & Mahi Mahi Grain Bowls, Chicken Wing Bar with 4-6 flavors of wings, New salads (Buffalo Blue Chicken, Cobb, Crispy Chicken, Tuna, Salmon Caesar), Italian Sausage Subs, unlimited vegetables for all students.

Menu items coming soon: Chicken & Waffle Bar, Philly Cheesesteaks, Soup and Sandwich Bar, Build Your Own Burger Bar

New buildings in 2017: J.L. Mann High Expansion. Accommodates 400 more students, New Tech Program, Accelerate Engineering, Dual Credit.

Greenville County Schools' students will begin classes on Tuesday, August 22.

