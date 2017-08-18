Greenville Health System to give special onesies to babies born on day of eclipse

The Greenville Health System said babies born at GHS hospitals on Monday, August 21 will receive a special gift.

In addition to being born on the day of the total solar eclipse, the babies will receive special garb to mark the occasion.

The hospital said all babies will receive commemorative onesies.

The onesies feature an illustration of the sun wearing eclipse glasses and the GHS logo.

