Union Co. deputies: 2 women arrested after meth, heroin found in traffic stop

Union County deputies said two Spartanburg County women were arrested Friday after being found in possession of a large quantity of meth and heroin.

Deputies said they pulled over a Pontiac Sunfire the women were driving after learning a drug delivery was scheduled to happen.

Deputies said Melissa Hartsoe, 49, of Roebuck and Kathryn Parrish, 53, of Pauline were in the car.

Inside the vehicle, deputies said they found 27.1 grams of meth and a bag of heroin, along with digital scares, empty plastic baggies, and a gun.

Deputies said the suspects will be charged for trafficking meth, weapon law violations, possession of controlled substance, and possession with intent to distribute heroin.

