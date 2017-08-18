Hot and sunny weekend, decent eclipse viewing weather Monday

Less humid through the weekend, but still hotter than what's typical for this time of year! High temperatures on Saturday and Sunday reach the low 90s Upstate and upper 80s in western North Carolina, along with a mostly sunny sky. Highs should be in the mid to upper 80s for late-August.

Monday, the day of the big solar eclipse will present overall good viewing weather with partly to mostly sunny skies with a small chance at a thunderstorm later in the afternoon with highs near 90. The best chance for clearer skies comes in the central and northern Upstate, with the far southern Upstate and the mountains expected to see clouds and shower chances arrive throughout the eclipse time frame.

The rest of next week will bring scattered showers and a few storms through Wednesday, with a cool down to follow on Thursday and Friday.

TROPICS: Tropical Storm Harvey will continue its path westward in the Caribbean leaving the U.S. free of any threat. There, however, are two more disturbances farther east in the Atlantic that have a chance at becoming named storms in the coming days. We'll watch their development and potential tracks closely.

