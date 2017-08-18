Hot weekend ahead with good eclipse viewing weather Monday

Plan for a hot evening of football as some high schools start the season with temperatures remaining in the 80s to near 90 accompanied by a steady southwest wind at 5-15 mph with just a slight chance at a brief shower at game time.

The rest of the night will bring clearing skies and winds shifting to the northwest behind a passing cold front with lows in the middle 60s in the mountains lower 70s in the Upstate.

Saturday and Sunday won’t be quite as humid but still plenty hot with a mostly sunny sky and highs in the lower to middle 90s in the Upstate and upper 80s in western North Carolina.

Monday, the day of the big solar eclipse will present overall good viewing weather with partly to mostly sunny skies with a small chance at a thunderstorm later in the evening with highs near 90.

The rest of next week will bring scattered showers and a few storms on Wednesday with a cool down to follow on Thursday and Friday.

TROPICS: Tropical Storm Harvey is moving over the Lesser Antilles and will continue its path westward leaving it free of a U.S. threat. Additionally there are two more disturbances farther east that have a chance at becoming named storms in the coming days that we’re watching closely.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.