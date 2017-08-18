Suspected gunman pleads guilty to federal charge after Yanfeng p - FOX Carolina 21

Suspected gunman pleads guilty to federal charge after Yanfeng plant shooting

Posted: Updated:
David Jerome Butler (Source: LCSO) David Jerome Butler (Source: LCSO)
FOUNTAIN INN, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The 43-year-old man who was arrested after an active shooter situation at an Upstate automotive plant pleaded guilty in federal court to a weapons charge in connection with the incident.

David Jerome Butler was arrested and charged with attempted murder and felon in possession with a firearm after investigators said he fired a weapon during a dispute at the Yanfeng Automotive Interiors plant in Fountain Inn.

Investigators said after Butler fired one shot, the gun jammed. A victim in the incident was believed to be injured by shrapnel or scrap metal, not an actual bullet.

The U.S. Attorney's Office said investigators discovered that when an argument over a work situation escalated, Butler retrieve a Beretta 9 mm pistol from his car and pointed it at a victim on the plant floor before firing a round that struck the floor.

Officials said co-workers were able to wrestle the gun away from Butler before he fled in his vehicle.

Butler was a contract worker at the plant convicted in 1996 of manslaughter. After fleeing the shooting scene, Butler later turned himself in without incident

He entered a guilty plea in Greenville's federal court to the weapons charge and is awaiting sentencing. He faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in federal prison.

The attempted murder charge out of Laurens County is still pending.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Suspect in Fountain Inn plant shooting appears in federal court

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.?

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.