Suspected gunman pleads guilty to federal charge after Yanfeng plant shooting

The 43-year-old man who was arrested after an active shooter situation at an Upstate automotive plant pleaded guilty in federal court to a weapons charge in connection with the incident.

David Jerome Butler was arrested and charged with attempted murder and felon in possession with a firearm after investigators said he fired a weapon during a dispute at the Yanfeng Automotive Interiors plant in Fountain Inn.

Investigators said after Butler fired one shot, the gun jammed. A victim in the incident was believed to be injured by shrapnel or scrap metal, not an actual bullet.

The U.S. Attorney's Office said investigators discovered that when an argument over a work situation escalated, Butler retrieve a Beretta 9 mm pistol from his car and pointed it at a victim on the plant floor before firing a round that struck the floor.

Officials said co-workers were able to wrestle the gun away from Butler before he fled in his vehicle.

Butler was a contract worker at the plant convicted in 1996 of manslaughter. After fleeing the shooting scene, Butler later turned himself in without incident

He entered a guilty plea in Greenville's federal court to the weapons charge and is awaiting sentencing. He faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in federal prison.

The attempted murder charge out of Laurens County is still pending.

