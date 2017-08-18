Greenville police seek to identify check fraud suspect

The Greenville Police Department is asking for help identifying a suspect they said presented a fraudulent check in March.

Officers said the incident occurred at the Bank of America on Haywood Road. The fraudulent check was worth more than $2,600, officers said.

They released surveillance images of a suspect in the case.

Anyone with information on the suspect's identity is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 23-CRIME.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.