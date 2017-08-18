Deputies: Man arrested after 'hitting, kicking and stomping' pregnant woman

The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office said a man was arrested after the assault of two women.

Deputies said they were called to a disturbance with weapons early Friday morning on California Avenue. When they arrived on scene, a pregnant victim told them that 35-year-old Marcus Byrd had been in a fight outside her home with another male.

According to the incident report, another woman at the scene came inside the house from the dispute with her "face and neck swollen and red from being hit." The two women told deputies they heard gunshots from outside before glass shattering and Byrd entering the home.

The incident report states that he began "hitting, kicking and stomping" the women. The pregnant victim said she is two and a half months pregnant and he stomped her hip and stomach area.

A deputy called an ambulance to the scene for her injuries.

The report states that the victim told deputies Byrd left the home but returned with a "big silver knife," at which time she and the other woman ran out of the home and called 911.

Byrd was arrested and charged with second-degree assault and battery.

