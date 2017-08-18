Police investigating groping, assault reported on Swamp Rabbit Trail

The Greenville Police Department is investigating after a woman reported an assault Thursday night on the Swamp Rabbit Trail.

The victim said around 8 p.m., she was walking on the trail toward the YMCA and passed a male individual.

Officers said the victim told them approximately 30 seconds after she passed the man, she felt someone grab her buttocks and when she turned around, it was the passerby.

When she attempted to run away, police said he tripped her, jumped on her and hit her in the face.

Police said the victim began screaming and the assailant ran away towards Nicholtown.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 23-CRIME.

