Upstate hospital issues recall on 5,000 pairs of eclipse glasses

Recalled SRH eclipse glasses (Source: Self Regional) Recalled SRH eclipse glasses (Source: Self Regional)
GREENWOOD, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Self Regional Healthcare in Greenwood said it has issued a recall on eclipse glasses that were distributed to employees.

A spokesperson said they cannot verify the safety of 5,000 pairs of glasses they obtained and, out of an abundance of caution, are advising they not be used. Approximately 1,500 of them had already been given out to staff, the healthcare system said.

A spokesperson said as of Friday at 5 p.m., they had collected 750 of the 1,500.

“Because we could not verify with certainty that the glasses we received were safe to use, we felt that, out of an abundance of caution, we should recall them, and advise that they not be used," said Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer William Keith Sr. "Most of the glasses were still in their shipping boxes, but a few hundred had already been given to team members. We sent an internal notice indicating that those glasses should not be used and should be returned to Self Regional Administration offices immediately."

