Family offers $10K reward for info in Forest City double homicide

Scene of double homicide investigation in Forest City. (5/20/17 FOX Carolina) Scene of double homicide investigation in Forest City. (5/20/17 FOX Carolina)
FOREST CITY, NC (FOX Carolina) -

The father of a woman police say fell victim to homicide back in May is offering a reward for information leading to an arrest in the case.

The Forest City Police Department is investigating the homicide of Stephanie Walker and Akir Hooper, on May 19. Police said the homicide occurred at Hooper's residence on Arlington Street in Forest City.

Police believe suspect at large knew victims in Forest City double homicide

Walker's father is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for the murders. 

Anyone with information on the murder of Stephanie Walker and Akir Hooper is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (828)286-8477. 

