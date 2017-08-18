Family offers $10K reward for info in Forest City double homicide

The father of a woman police say fell victim to homicide back in May is offering a reward for information leading to an arrest in the case.

The Forest City Police Department is investigating the homicide of Stephanie Walker and Akir Hooper, on May 19. Police said the homicide occurred at Hooper's residence on Arlington Street in Forest City.

Police believe suspect at large knew victims in Forest City double homicide

Walker's father is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for the murders.

Anyone with information on the murder of Stephanie Walker and Akir Hooper is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (828)286-8477.

MORE NEWS: Upstate hospital issues recall on 5,000 pairs of eclipse glasses

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.