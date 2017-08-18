Family offers $10K reward for info in Forest City double homicide

The Oconee County School District said Friday that a man was arrested after trying to board a school bus full of elementary children.More >
Professional wrestling icon Ric Flair is in critical condition following a surgery on Monday afternoon where he was placed in a medically induced coma.More >
Tennessee Congressman Steve Cohen will introduce articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump as soon as he returns to Congress.More >
A 56-year-old Texas woman reportedly died after eating contaminated oysters.More >
Union police said a 17-year-old was arrested after choking his mother during a dispute on Thursday.More >
Millions of people are expected to watch as a rare total eclipse crosses the United States on Aug. 21.More >
Officials with Spartanburg District 3 Schools said two students and a bus driver were taken to the hospital after a school bus was involved in a crash Friday morning.More >
Classes were canceled Thursday at Lithia Springs High School in Douglas County after a teacher shot himself inside a classroom.More >
917. That's the number of hate groups operating in the US, according to the Southern Poverty Law Center. The FBI doesn't keep track of domestic hate groups, and the SPLC's tally is widely accepted.More >
Asheville police said four people were arrested after officers discovered them trying to damage the Vance Monument Friday morning.More >
See photos of FOX Carolina reporters, anchors, and staffers from their school days.More >
Upstate students head back to the classroom for the 2017-18 school year.More >
The Greenwood County Sheriff's Office released photos from a crash that led to the apprehension of an escaped inmate.More >
Niche.com released a ranking of the hardest colleges to get into in South Carolina for 2017.More >
