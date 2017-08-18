Police charge Upstate man with attempted murder, kidnapping after violent assault

The Greer Police Department said a Mauldin man is facing multiple charges after a violent domestic assault.

According to the police report, the victim came to the lobby of the station to report an assault and officers said she had visible scratches and bruising on her face.

Officers said the victim told them she was confronted about an issue angrily by 29-year-old Jermaine Todd, who back-handed her when she tried to speak. The victim told police the blow broke her glasses and burst a blood vessel in her right eye.

The incident report states that Todd, enraged, continued to strike her, pulled her by her hair and choked her. When she tried to get ice for her injuries, police said Todd "stated that he would let her know when she could get up."

Todd began going through her phone, hitting and kicking her in the stomach, according to the report. He also is accused of putting a semi-automatic pistol to her face causing scratches.

Investigators said they collected blood-soaked items from the home as evidence.

Todd was arrested and charged with domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature, kidnapping, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, pointing and presenting a firearm, and attempted murder.

He is currently being held at the Spartanburg County Detention Center.

