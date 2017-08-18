Troopers investigating fatal collision in Spartanburg Co.

Troopers are investigating a fatal crash in Spartanburg County.

They got the call at 7:06 p.m.

Troopers said the crash happened on SC 11 and Martin Camp Road in Chesnee. They initially reported injuries in the crash, with the roadway blocked.

We have a crew headed to the scene for more details. Stay with FOX Carolina for the latest.

MORE NEWS: Upstate hospital issues recall on 5,000 pairs of eclipse glasses

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.