SCDOT announces plan for eclipse on roadways, warnings for drivers

Ahead of Monday's eclipse, the South Carolina Department of Transportation has announced plans to help ease the high volume of traffic expected in the area.

Starting Saturday morning and going though Tuesday evening, there will be no lane closures in the areas in the path of the eclipse, which is expected to reach totality along many parts of the state.

Primary routes will also see no lane closures starting Sunday and going through Tuesday evening.

On the day of the eclipse, the SCDOT said that they will have extra SHEP crews. SHEP crews assist motorists who may be broken down along the interstates.

SCDOT is also advising drivers not to stop on any roadway, not to park on any highway shoulders to view the eclipse and not to wear solar eclipse glasses while driving.

