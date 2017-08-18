Dispatch: Reports of shots fired on E Blackstock Rd in Roebuck

Dispatchers said they're getting reports of shots fired in Roebuck.

According to dispatch, the shots were heard along E Blackstock Road.

Witnesses said they heard multiple shots in the area and saw people ducking in the parking lot of a gas station nearby.

Details are limited at this time. We have a crew headed to the scene.

