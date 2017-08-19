Dispatch: Shooting reported on Keys Street in Anderson Co. - FOX Carolina 21

Dispatch: Shooting reported on Keys Street in Anderson Co.

Posted: Updated:
(FOX Carolina/File) (FOX Carolina/File)
ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Dispatchers said a shooting occurred in Anderson County Friday night.

The incident occurred on Keys Street, said dispatch.

There is no word on any victims or suspects at this time.

We have a crew en route to the scene. Stay with FOX Carolina for the latest.

MORE NEWSClemson basketball team returns to U.S. after attack outside team's Barcelona hotel

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.