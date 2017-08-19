Police: SLED on scene of hit and run in Laurens Co., 1 victim fl - FOX Carolina 21

Police: SLED on scene of hit and run in Laurens Co., 1 victim flown to hospital

Posted: Updated:
LAURENS, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The Laurens Police Department is on the scene of a hit and run on E Farley Avenue.

Police say around 8 a.m., a passerby saw a man laying in the roadway off E Farley Avenue and Miller Street. The victim claimed he had been hit by a truck, police say.

The victim was flown to Greenville Health System in stable condition, per officers.

SLED is also on scene investigating the incident.

Anyone who saw anything related to the hit and run is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

