Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office offers free trailer stamps t - FOX Carolina 21

Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office offers free trailer stamps to help identify stolen, recovered trailers

Posted: Updated:
Free trailer stamps at SCSO. (8/19/17 FOX Carolina) Free trailer stamps at SCSO. (8/19/17 FOX Carolina)
Free trailer stamps at SCSO. (8/19/17 FOX Carolina) Free trailer stamps at SCSO. (8/19/17 FOX Carolina)
SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Trailers lined the parking lot at the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office on Saturday.

The sheriff's office, along with the National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB), provided FREE secondary trailer stamps to be placed on each trailer to help investigators identify the trailer if it was ever stolen and recovered.

The event took place at the sheriff's office from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

More news: Deputies: Woman taken to hospital after shooting on Q Street in Anderson Co.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.