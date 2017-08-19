Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office offers free trailer stamps to help identify stolen, recovered trailers

Trailers lined the parking lot at the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office on Saturday.

The sheriff's office, along with the National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB), provided FREE secondary trailer stamps to be placed on each trailer to help investigators identify the trailer if it was ever stolen and recovered.

The event took place at the sheriff's office from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

