Hot weather continues as low rain chances gradually return

We'll continue our hot weather trend the rest of the weekend as well as on Eclipse Day Monday as rain chances remain low.

Sunday will shape up a lot like Saturday did with high temperatures in the upper 80s in the mountains and lower to middle 90s in the Upstate with a calm north wind helping keep the humidity somewhat mild.

There will be a brief window for a quick shower in western North Carolina during the afternoon, but that’s about it for any rain chances. That will be the extent of rain chances on eclipse day Monday in both the Upstate and mountains.

However, those chances will likely take more effect at its conclusion after 4 PM especially in the Upstate with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. The heat will stick around both Monday and Tuesday with middle 80s to lower 90s expected in the mountains and Upstate respectively.

Wednesday will bring more scattered showers and thunderstorms to the area courtesy of a passing cold front which will bring in drier air and a cooldown Thursday through the beginning of next weekend.