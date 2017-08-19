Dispatch: Suspect in custody, victim transported to hospital after reported Greenville stabbing

A suspect is in custody after a reported stabbing in Greenville Saturday night, per dispatchers.

Dispatchers said they got the call at 9:08 p.m.

They said the incident happened at 39 Jones Street in Greenville and that one person was transported from the scene to a hospital.

A suspect is in custody as well, said dispatch.

