Dispatch: Suspect in custody, victim transported to hospital after reported Greenville stabbing

The Oconee County Sheriff's Office said a woman is charged in connection with the sexual assault of a teen.More >
Troopers are investigating a fatal crash in Spartanburg County.More >
Court proceedings can be stressful, especially when custody and ownership play a roll. This time, however, the pup played the judge.More >
The Greer Police Department said a Mauldin man is facing multiple charges after a violent domestic assault.More >
The Anderson County coroner confirms a drowning victim was located about 40-50 feet deep in Lake Hartwell over two days since the drowning was reported.More >
Self Regional Healthcare in Greenwood said it has issued a recall on eclipse glasses that were distributed to employees.More >
A wildlife removal expert captured a monster rattle snake beneath a home near Six Flags.More >
The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office said a man was arrested after the assault of two women.More >
A man and a woman are in the Tuscaloosa County Jail facing attempted murder and aggravated child abuse charges.More >
The Laurens Police Department is on the scene of a hit and run on E Farley Avenue.More >
The Oconee County Animal Shelter and Oconee County Humane Society hosted a Super Solar Saturday Dog Adoption Event where each dog in the shelter could be adopted for just $10.More >
A horse named "Eclipse" was born in Leicester, NC just days before the natural phenomenon on August 21.More >
The Spartanburg Regional Foundation hosted a butterfly release on Saturday to remember those battling an illness or those who have passed away.More >
Clemson basketball team returns to U.S. after attack outside team's Barcelona hotel. (8/18/17)More >
See photos of FOX Carolina reporters, anchors, and staffers from their school days.More >
Upstate students head back to the classroom for the 2017-18 school year.More >
The Greenwood County Sheriff's Office released photos from a crash that led to the apprehension of an escaped inmate.More >
Niche.com released a ranking of the hardest colleges to get into in South Carolina for 2017.More >
