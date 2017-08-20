Powerball winnings reach $535M

Saturday night was the night to take your chances on the lottery. The Powerball winnings climbed to a whopping $535,000,000!

That's a cash value of $343,200,000.

The winning numbers were released:

17-19-39-43-68

Powerball: 13

PowerPlay: 4

May the odds be ever in your favor!

MORE NEWS: Dick Gregory, civil rights activist and comedian, dead at 84

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.