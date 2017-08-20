Coroner identifies 8-year-old girl shot in head, killed in Cherokee Co. apartment shooting

The Cherokee County Coroner Dennis Fowler confirms an 8-year-old girl was fatally shot in Gaffney early Sunday morning.

The call came in around 1:11 a.m. that multiple shots had been fired into an apartment located on the 800 block of West Buford Street, Fowler says. An 8-year-old child in the home was struck in the head by at least one of those bullets, he continued.

EMS responded and took the child to the hospital where she was pronounced dead at 2:35 a.m., the coroner said

She was later identified by the coroner as Kamryn Montara Lamya Bradley of Shelby, NC.

“The victim was seated on a sofa in the apartment when the bullet penetrated the window and struck her in the head. She was transported from the scene by ambulance to Mary Black Health Systems-Gaffney where she died at 2:35 a.m. It appears she was not a target but rather a victim of some person or persons who fired multiple rounds into the apartment from the parking lot. This is another tragic, senseless loss of life at the hands of gang related activity, this time an 8 year old child. It has to stop,” Fowler said.

No arrests have been made.

Dispatch is unsure if it was a drive-by shooting at this time.

The coroner will perform an autopsy to assist with the investigation. Gaffney Police are also on the case.

We have a crew en route to the scene.

