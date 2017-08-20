No Powerball winner, jackpot swells to $650M

The Anderson County coroner confirms a drowning victim was located about 40-50 feet deep in Lake Hartwell over two days since the drowning was reported.More >
The Anderson County coroner confirms a drowning victim was located about 40-50 feet deep in Lake Hartwell over two days since the drowning was reported.More >
A wildlife removal expert captured a monster rattle snake beneath a home near Six Flags.More >
A wildlife removal expert captured a monster rattle snake beneath a home near Six Flags.More >
A suspect is in custody after a reported stabbing in Greenville Saturday night, per dispatchers.More >
A suspect is in custody after a reported stabbing in Greenville Saturday night, per dispatchers.More >
Saturday night was the night to take your chances on the lottery. The Powerball winnings climbed to a whopping $535,000,000!ts reserved.More >
Saturday night was the night to take your chances on the lottery. The Powerball winnings climbed to a whopping $535,000,000!ts reserved.More >
The Oconee County Sheriff's Office said a woman is charged in connection with the sexual assault of a teen.More >
The Oconee County Sheriff's Office said a woman is charged in connection with the sexual assault of a teen.More >
Shadow bands, also called shadow snakes, are an interesting phenomenon that happens just before and after solar eclipse totality.More >
Shadow bands, also called shadow snakes, are an interesting phenomenon that happens just before and after solar eclipse totality.More >
A nudist club in Lonedell, Missouri is having an eclipse viewing party.More >
A nudist club in Lonedell, Missouri is having an eclipse viewing party.More >
With just days left until the total solar eclipse, signs saying, “Out of eclipse glasses,” are becoming more frequent in Greenville shops.More >
With just days left until the total solar eclipse, signs saying, “Out of eclipse glasses,” are becoming more frequent in Greenville shops.More >
A robocall you may have either hung up on or completely ignored may land you $900 in your bank account.More >
A robocall you may have either hung up on or completely ignored may land you $900 in your bank account.More >
It's a largely overlooked but gory reality of the New York City subway system: When someone takes their life by jumping in front of a train, police need to find a place to put the mutilated body until a medical examiner truck arrives.More >
It's a largely overlooked but gory reality of the New York City subway system: When someone takes their life by jumping in front of a train, police need to find a place to put the mutilated body until a medical examiner truck arrives.More >
The Oconee County Animal Shelter and Oconee County Humane Society hosted a Super Solar Saturday Dog Adoption Event where each dog in the shelter could be adopted for just $10.More >
The Oconee County Animal Shelter and Oconee County Humane Society hosted a Super Solar Saturday Dog Adoption Event where each dog in the shelter could be adopted for just $10.More >
A horse named "Eclipse" was born in Leicester, NC just days before the natural phenomenon on August 21.More >
A horse named "Eclipse" was born in Leicester, NC just days before the natural phenomenon on August 21.More >
The Spartanburg Regional Foundation hosted a butterfly release on Saturday to remember those battling an illness or those who have passed away.More >
The Spartanburg Regional Foundation hosted a butterfly release on Saturday to remember those battling an illness or those who have passed away.More >
Clemson basketball team returns to U.S. after attack outside team's Barcelona hotel. (8/18/17)More >
Clemson basketball team returns to U.S. after attack outside team's Barcelona hotel. (8/18/17)More >
See photos of FOX Carolina reporters, anchors, and staffers from their school days.More >
See photos of FOX Carolina reporters, anchors, and staffers from their school days.More >
Upstate students head back to the classroom for the 2017-18 school year.More >
Upstate students head back to the classroom for the 2017-18 school year.More >
The Greenwood County Sheriff's Office released photos from a crash that led to the apprehension of an escaped inmate.More >
The Greenwood County Sheriff's Office released photos from a crash that led to the apprehension of an escaped inmate.More >
Niche.com released a ranking of the hardest colleges to get into in South Carolina for 2017.More >
Niche.com released a ranking of the hardest colleges to get into in South Carolina for 2017.More >