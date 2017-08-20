FOX Carolina's Diana Watson named SCBA's 'Anchor of the Year'; w - FOX Carolina 21

FOX Carolina's Diana Watson named SCBA's 'Anchor of the Year'; web team also awarded

SCBA's "Anchor of the Year" STAR award to Diana Watson (L). SCBA's "Award of Merit" for best website to WHNS web team (R). (8/19/17 FOX Carolina) SCBA's "Anchor of the Year" STAR award to Diana Watson (L). SCBA's "Award of Merit" for best website to WHNS web team (R). (8/19/17 FOX Carolina)
COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) -

FOX Carolina's own Diana Watson, as well as the FOX Carolina web team, took home some big awards at the South Carolina Broadcaster's Association STAR Awards!

Diana Watson took home the "Anchor of the Year" STAR award during the ceremony on Saturday.

The FOX Carolina web team took home the first-runner up "Award of Merit" for best television website.

Please join us in congratulating our staff on these accomplishments!

For a full list of finalists, click here.

