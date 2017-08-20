Upstate charter school selling eclipse glasses Sunday for school - FOX Carolina 21

Upstate charter school selling eclipse glasses Sunday for school fundraiser

Many families are still searching for eclipse-viewing glasses ahead of Monday, and Langston Charter Middle School in Greenville has accepted the challenge.

The charter school, located at 1950 Woodruff Road, is selling eclipse glasses for $10 on Sunday from noon until 4 p.m.

The glasses are first come, first served. They are American Paper Optics glasses, ISO certified, and made in Tennessee, the charter school said in a post on Facebook.

Pick them up at the Langston front office.

All proceeds will benefit school programs.

Only cash is accepted.

