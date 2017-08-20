Greenville officer saves drowning infant

An officer with the Greenville Police Department is being credited with saving the life of a drowning infant on Saturday.

Per the police department, Officer Loyd was on a call at an apartment complex off Haywood Road for another incident when he heard screaming and commotion coming from the pool area at the complex.

Officer Loyd rushed to the pool and found a 2-year-old who was not breathing and had no pulse. The officer then began immediately performing CPR on the child.

Officers say the child had apparently jumped into the pool and sank to the bottom.

About four sets in to the chest compressions, the infant began choking up water and food. She was transported to the hospital and is in stable condition.

"The day-to-day calls for service jump from one end of the spectrum to the other and officers have to be ready for any situation that they stumble upon. Officer Loyd definitely contributed to saving this child's life."

More news: Deputies: Ohio fugitive arrested in Upstate after firing multiple rounds toward deputy's patrol vehicle

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.