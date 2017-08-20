Police: Man charged with domestic violence, kidnapping after standoff in Greenwood

Greenwood officers say a man has been arrested on multiple charges after a domestic incident and standoff with police early Sunday morning.

Officers say 28-year-old Anthony Rodriguez Crawford was arrested and charged with the following:

domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature

kidnapping

possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime

Officers say they responded to a call at 4:15 a.m. on Weldon Avenue from a woman saying when she got home, her boyfriend was waiting for her in her bedroom with two handguns.

Police say the suspect accused the woman of cheating on him and he then began following her around the home with the guns. The suspect then began pointing the guns at the woman and pushing one of the barrels against her forehead, the police report continues.

The victim was able to lock herself in a bathroom, but the suspect continued to bang on the door and tell her he would kill her if she tried to leave and then kill himself, police said.

After about 15 minutes, the victim was able to distract the suspect long enough to run out of the front door and into a family member’s home.

When officers arrived at the residence they were unable to locate the suspect.

Around 11 a.m. an officer went back to the residence to check on the wellbeing of the victim and while there, the victim told the officer that the suspect was inside.

The suspect noticed officers were outside the residence and he barricaded himself inside, officers said. After a short standoff, the suspects mother was able to call the suspect on the phone and convince him to surrender to authorities, police said.

Crawford is behind bars at the Greenwood County Detention Center.

More news: Family releases photo of 8-year-old girl shot in head, killed in Gaffney apartment shooting

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.