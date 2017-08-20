Deputies: Inman man arrested after confessing to bomb threat at Boiling Springs HS

Officials with Spartanburg County School District 2 said an Inman man has been arrested after being accused of making threats directed at Boiling Springs High School.

According to Adrian Acosta with the school district, the threatening calls were made early Sunday morning to the 911 dispatch center.

The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office identified the suspect as 19-year-old Mackavious Antwan Swindler of Inman. Deputies said he confessed to making the calls when being interviewed, and was then arrested and booked into the county jail.

Swindler has been charged with making a bomb threat or conveying false information about a bomb threat, first offense.

According to Acosta, Boiling Springs High School Principal Chuck Gordon said students and parents should feel comfortable about returning to school on Tuesday.

The district thanked the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office for their quick work in connection with the incident.

“It is always my intention to ensure that the students, faculty and, staff at Boiling Springs High School are safe,” said Gordon. “Toward that end, I have instructed our two resource officers to do another walkthrough of all BSHS facilities. For me and the members of our community, this action will serve to ensure that we have done all things possible for the safety of our school community.”

