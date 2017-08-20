Fire Chief: Firefighter overheated after battling Greenville house fire, Red Cross assisting family

Belmont Fire Department Chief Anthony Segars said the Red Cross has been contacted to assist a family after a Greenville house fire on Sunday.

Segars said they got the call around 8 p.m.

According to him, the residents were home at the time of the fire, but were all able to get out okay. Segars said the fire started in the right front of the home where a bedroom was located.

Firefighters are still investigating the cause at this time.

Segars said the fire was knocked down within 5 minutes of their arrival on the scene, however the home is no longer habitable for the residents.

EMS responded to make sure the residents were okay, and Segars said a firefighter became overheated while responding, but did not need to be transported to the hospital. He's expected to be okay and was being cooled down at the scene with ice packs.

MORE NEWS: Amber Alert issued for 8-year-old girl abducted in NC

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.