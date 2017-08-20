Upstate goes crazy for Krispy Kreme's special eclipse donuts

Lines wrapped around several Krispy Kreme locations in the Upstate on Sunday as crowds waited anxiously for a special edition treat.

Our FOX Carolina crew witnessed the madness up close at Woodruff Road's Krispy Kreme location.

One customer said they'd waited in line for an hour and a half just to get their hands on the special edition #ChocolateGlaze eclipse donuts.

The company has been building anticipation for the limited edition treat for days on its social media:

The special treat will only be available at Krispy Kreme locations through eclipse day on Monday.

