Family searching for missing Chesnee teen

An Upstate family is hoping for the safe return of a missing teen girl.

Audrey Nicholson said her daughter 16-year-old Haley Skipper has been missing since around 3:30 a.m. Saturday. A missing persons report has been filed and Cherokee County Sheriff's Office has been notified.

Haley's mother said the teen is about 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs about 112 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes. Nicholson said Haley was last seen wearing a black shirt and blue jeans.

Deputies said she left a note saying she was going to be with friends, and now her mother has been unable to locate her.

Nicholson posted a passionate message on her Facebook page, pleading for Haley's safe return.

"I need everyone's prayers that my baby will be found soon and safe," read Nicholson's post. "I know God will protect her but I need her home where she belongs!! I love you Haley Skipper and miss you so much! Please take this serious as you never know when this will hit your home!"

Anyone with information on Haley Skipper's whereabouts is asked to contact local law enforcement or call 911.

Stay with FOX Carolina for the latest.

MORE NEWS: Fire Chief: Firefighter overheated after battling Greenville house fire, Red Cross assisting family

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.