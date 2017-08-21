Troopers report injuries in Greenville Co. hit and run crash

Scene of Greenville Co. hit and run crash (FOX Carolina/ 8/20/17)

Troopers said at least one person was hurt in a hit and run crash in Greenville County on Sunday.

The call came in just before 9:30 p.m.

Troopers said the crash happened along Brushy Creek Road at Suber Road and Marsmen Drive.

Stay with FOX Carolina for the latest.

MORE NEWS: Ten sailors missing, five injured after USS John S. McCain collides with merchant ship near Strait of Malacca

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.