Oconee Co. Schools to excuse eclipse absences with note

Officials with the School District of Oconee County are excusing all absences during Monday's total solar eclipse.

The district said students must bring in a note the next day in order to be excused for the absence. Properly documented Monday absences will not count against perfect attendance either, the district said.

District officials made the announcement on their Twitter page on Sunday:

To clarify, due to some miscommunication we are making all eclipse absences excused and they will NOT count against perfect attendance. — SDOC (@OconeeSC_school) August 20, 2017

The school further clarified the announcement on Facebook as well:

