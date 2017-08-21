Oconee Co. Schools to excuse eclipse absences with note - FOX Carolina 21

Oconee Co. Schools to excuse eclipse absences with note

Posted: Updated:
(File/FOX Carolina) (File/FOX Carolina)
WALHALLA, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Officials with the School District of Oconee County are excusing all absences during Monday's total solar eclipse.

The district said students must bring in a note the next day in order to be excused for the absence. Properly documented Monday absences will not count against perfect attendance either, the district said.

District officials made the announcement on their Twitter page on Sunday:

The school further clarified the announcement on Facebook as well:

MORE NEWS: Deputies: Inman man arrested after confessing to bomb threat at Boiling Springs HS

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.