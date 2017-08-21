Officials: SWAT searching for chase suspects who opened fire at Spartanburg Co. deputy

Deputies respond to Bryant Rd. in Spartanburg Co., road blocked off (FOX Carolina/ August 21, 2017)

A search is underway for suspects who the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office said opened fire at a deputy during a pursuit early Monday morning.

Deputies said they were conducting a routine traffic stop near Highway 9 on Giles Drive around midnight when a driver refused to stop for blue lights. A pursuit was initiated, during which suspects opened fire with a rifle out of the back of the vehicle.

The deputy's vehicle was struck multiple times.

Deputies said they believe the suspects, two occupants of the vehicle, also opened fire at additional law enforcement units joining the pursuit. Law enforcement did not return fire, according to the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office.

No deputies were injured in the incident.

The vehicle crashed on Successful Way near Bryant Road and the suspects fled on foot, deputies said.

K-9 units and SWAT are on scene searching for the suspects and are tracking leads near Herald Journal Boulevard.

