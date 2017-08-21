Road blocked, large deputy presence in Spartanburg Co. - FOX Carolina 21

Road blocked, large deputy presence in Spartanburg Co.

Posted: Updated:
Deputies respond to Bryant Rd. in Spartanburg Co., road blocked off (FOX Carolina/ August 21, 2017)
SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Dispatchers confirmed deputies were called to Bryant Road in Spartanburg County early Monday morning.

Details are limited at this time.

Our crew on scene said Bryant Road is blocked off and deputies are searching vehicles leaving the area.

