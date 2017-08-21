Sheriff identifies teen arrested, another sought after shots fired at Spartanburg Co. deputies

Deputies respond to Bryant Rd. in Spartanburg Co., road blocked off (FOX Carolina/ August 21, 2017)

The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office identified two teens connected to an incident were gunfire was directed at a deputy during a pursuit early Monday morning.

Deputies said they were conducting a routine traffic stop near Highway 9 on Giles Drive around midnight when a driver refused to stop for blue lights. A pursuit was initiated, during which suspects opened fire with a rifle out of the back of the vehicle.

The deputy's vehicle was struck multiple times.

Deputies said they believe the suspects, two occupants of the vehicle, also opened fire at additional law enforcement units joining the pursuit. Law enforcement did not return fire, according to the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office.

No deputies were injured in the incident.

The vehicle crashed on Successful Way near Bryant Road and the suspects fled on foot, deputies said. K-9 units and SWAT were on scene searching for the suspects and tracking leads near Herald Journal Boulevard.

Just after 9 a.m., Lt. Kevin Bobo said law enforcement had cleared the scene after exhausting all leads. He said all businesses and homes in the area were searched but there were no signs of the suspects.

Bobo said a rifle was recovered that investigators believe was used to shoot at deputies.

On Thursday, Sheriff Chuck Wright held a press conference to announce that 19-year-old Antonio Dean Moore of Chesnee was arrested in connection with the incident. Moore is charged with three counts of attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle and failure to stop for blue lights.

Deputies said Moore already had two active warrants for attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime after firing shots into a car at the Lil Cricket gas station on Fairforest Road.

He was also involved along with three other suspects in two home invasions on Tuesday, deputies said.

A second teen suspect in connection with the chase and shots fired remains at large. Wright identified the 16-year-old as She'lah Giovanni Norman of Spartanburg.

Norman is also charged with three counts of attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle and failure to stop for blue lights.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

